Beyoncé Wants Justice For Breonna Taylor

Clash Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The unarmed African-American woman was killed by police in her own home...

*Beyoncé* has shared an open letter demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

The unarmed African-American woman was killed in her home by Louisville police three months ago, but little in the way of direct action has been forthcoming from authorities.

Only 26 years old, Breonna's death has sparked international protests, part of a wave of disgust at the appalling treatment of African-American people by authorities.

In an open letter *Beyoncé* asks Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to bring criminal charges against the officers involved, provide transparency into the investigation, and to make wider explorations into “the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

She adds: “Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”

Read the letter *HERE.*

 Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock search warrant for drugs. According to a lawsuit, Taylor's mother says no drugs were found and the main...

