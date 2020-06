Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Anne-Marie Duff made royal gaffe - Anne-Marie Duff accidentally joked about her***life with Prince Charles. The 4… https://t.co/9qjupcbesC 3 hours ago Michael Rees @KateAlvanley Fine thanks Kate. Oddly busy in these strange times. I see Anne Marie duff is playing the DPH in the… https://t.co/Hby2qrTOHN 2 days ago