'Sushant Singh Rajput's only fault is he believed them when they called him worthless': Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood

DNA Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut took to her social media pages and shared a video wherein she slammed Bollywood and said Sushant Singh Rajput didn't get his due.
Video credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged

Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged 02:58

 Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "mentally weak" person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium

The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been..

Artist pays tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with sand art [Video]

Artist pays tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with sand art

An artist in east India paid tribute to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a sand art animation. The 34-year-old was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai and police believe he took..

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle [Video]

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. His mortal remains were brought to a hospital from his Mumbai residence. While talking to ANI, one of Sushant's relative at actor's..

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for not giving the actor his dues; says, 'Ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!'

 Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Salman...
Bollywood Life


