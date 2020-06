Actor Ron Perlman Called Jim Jordan Ugly, So Ted Cruz Bet Him $10k to Wrestle the Congressman Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) bet Hollywood star Ron Perlman $10,000 to a charity of his choice if he could "last 5 min in the wrestling ring" with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Monday. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) bet Hollywood star Ron Perlman $10,000 to a charity of his choice if he could "last 5 min in the wrestling ring" with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Monday. 👓 View full article

