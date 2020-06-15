Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma pay their last respects Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*On June 14, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput* passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. On June 15, his last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai, and his family members, and friends and co-actors from the Hindi film industry came to pay their last respects.



On June 14, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. On June 15, his last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai, and his family members, and friends and co-actors from the Hindi film industry came to pay their last respects.


