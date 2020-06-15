Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma pay their last respects
Monday, 15 June 2020 () *On June 14, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput* passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. On June 15, his last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai, and his family members, and friends and co-actors from the Hindi film industry came to pay their last respects.
The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been recovered from his house. The autopsy of the body was done at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital...
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play..