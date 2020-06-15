Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma pay their last respects

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma pay their last respects*On June 14, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput* passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. On June 15, his last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai, and his family members, and friends and co-actors from the Hindi film industry came to pay their last respects.

Kriti...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium 02:09

 The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been recovered from his house. The autopsy of the body was done at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital...

