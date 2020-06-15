Global  

One News Page

John Oliver Brands Tucker Carlson ‘A Racist’ and ‘Total F*cking Moron’ For Complaining About Sesame Street

Mediaite Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
John Oliver went after Tucker Carlson during Sunday's Last Week Tonight, ripping the Fox News host for his rant on Sesame Street before diving into his main story on facial recognition.
