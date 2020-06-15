Global  

Celebrities React to Supreme Court's Decision That LGBTQ Individuals Cannot Be Discriminated Against in Workplace

Just Jared Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court has ruled that a federal law prohibiting discrimination in the workplace protects LGBTQ+ employees from being fired due to discrimination. The 6-3 opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of the conservatives in the court. Justice John Roberts also joined with the four liberal judges to create the 6-3 decision. Justices [...]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court decision 'catalyst' for change: LGBT activists

Supreme Court decision 'catalyst' for change: LGBT activists 03:00

 [NFA] Supporters of LGBT rights praised the landmark decision from the Supreme Court, calling it a catalyst for change, but long overdue. Colette Luke has more.

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration Attempt To Dismantle DACA Program [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration Attempt To Dismantle DACA Program

The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump Administration's efforts to end DACA.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published
Supreme Court federal law bans LGBTQ+ employment discrimination [Video]

Supreme Court federal law bans LGBTQ+ employment discrimination

The Supreme Court just ruled that LGBTQ+ workers are protected from job discrimination by the Civil Rights Act. Monica, a Florida teacher who was fired for being gay, is one of the many activists who..

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 02:20Published
Laverne Cox 'cried' at U.S. Supreme Court's LGBTQ protections ruling [Video]

Laverne Cox 'cried' at U.S. Supreme Court's LGBTQ protections ruling

Laverne Cox cried after U.S. Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of legislation that offers lesbian, gay, bis*xual, and transgender people more protection in the workplace.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Celebrities react as the Supreme Court of the United States votes to protect LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace

 Yesterday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) made a landmark decision in support of LGBTQ community. In a 6 – 3 decision, judges voted to protect...
Lainey Gossip


