PARIS (AP) — French fashion house Givenchy has named American designer Matthew Williams as its new creative director, its third in three years. The appointment is effective from Tuesday. Coming two months after the departure of Clare Waight Keller, Williams' appointment signals a new direction for the once-classical Parisian stalwart that used to be associated […]