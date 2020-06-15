Insecure Season 4 Finale: Major Bombshell Dropped on Issa and Lawrence’s Reunion Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Insecure finale brought Season 4 to a close by reuniting two fan-favorite duos, only to drop a massive bombshell on Issa and Lawrence: an unwanted surprise pregnancy. The Insecure finale brought Season 4 to a close by reuniting two fan-favorite duos, only to drop a massive bombshell on Issa and Lawrence: an unwanted surprise pregnancy. 👓 View full article

