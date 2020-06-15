Global  

‘Bikers For Trump’ Group Shoots Down Reports From Right-Wing Sites That They Are Heading to Seattle’s ‘Chaz’ Area

Mediaite Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
‘Bikers For Trump’ Group Shoots Down Reports From Right-Wing Sites That They Are Heading to Seattle’s ‘Chaz’ AreaPresident Donald Trump’s most fanatic motorcycle-admiring fans, “Bikers For Trump,” aren’t pleased with recent headlines from by right-wing news outlets claiming the organization is heading to break through the barricades in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The organization in a statement to Mediaite claimed such stories from the sites, including The Gateway Pundit and Big […]
