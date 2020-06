'The Sinner' Set To Return For Season Four With Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

USA Network has renewed The Sinner for a fourth season. THR reports that the popular crime show, which is executive produced by Jessica Biel, will see the return of Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose. Season four will center on Ambrose as he takes on a brand new β€œwhydunit” case. Derek Simonds will also be [...] πŸ‘“ View full article