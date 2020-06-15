Global  

KJ Apa Responds to Criticism Over Not Posting About Black Lives Matter

Just Jared Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
KJ Apa was called out for not extensively speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter and the ongoing protests that started because of George Floyd‘s murder. It started when comedian Elijah Daniel spoke about the 2018 police brutality movie The Hate U Give, which starred KJ. “i love that movie but i do have [...]
News video: Black Lives Matter activists chant in front of Minneapolis police station

Black Lives Matter activists chant in front of Minneapolis police station 01:25

 Protesters chant "these racist cops have got to go" in downtown Minneapolis across from a barricaded police station on Thursday (June 11).

