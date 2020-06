Amber Heard's Attorneys Reveal Why They're Stepping Away From Case, Johnny Depp's Lawyer Reacts Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amber Heard is losing her attorneys. According to The Blast, high profile lawyer Roberta Kaplan “filed to withdraw from the defamation case filed against the actress by Johnny Depp.” In addition, “several other attorneys” have filed to withdraw, and Amber has allegedly endorsed the decision. “The undersigned moves for entry of an order permitting Robert [...] 👓 View full article