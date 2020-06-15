Global
Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body
Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body
Monday, 15 June 2020 (
23 hours ago
)
Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body
00:51
Maya Jama is fed up with people "hyper sexualising" her body after she wore a dress that showed off her curves.
