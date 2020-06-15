The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Florida
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The Internet is furious over the death of teenage Florida protester and Black Lives Matter leader Oluwatoyin Salau days after being reported missing. Social media has come forward to demand answers and find out how she died. Toyin x BLM Over the past few hours, people have relied on their Twitter pages to speak out. […]
The post The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Florida appeared first on .
The daughter of Black Lives Matter protester Patrick Hutchinson, who rescued an injured white man, celebrated excitedly as her father appeared on TV being hailed for his heroics. Patrick Hutchinson, a personal trainer and grandfather, made global headlines after saving the man from harm during...