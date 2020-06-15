Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Florida

SOHH Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In FloridaThe Internet is furious over the death of teenage Florida protester and Black Lives Matter leader Oluwatoyin Salau days after being reported missing. Social media has come forward to demand answers and find out how she died. Toyin x BLM Over the past few hours, people have relied on their Twitter pages to speak out. […]

The post The Internet Demands Answers After 19-Year-Old Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau Found Dead In Florida appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Patrick Hutchinson: Daughter’s pride in ‘hero’ of London protests

Patrick Hutchinson: Daughter’s pride in ‘hero’ of London protests 00:26

 The daughter of Black Lives Matter protester Patrick Hutchinson, who rescued an injured white man, celebrated excitedly as her father appeared on TV being hailed for his heroics. Patrick Hutchinson, a personal trainer and grandfather, made global headlines after saving the man from harm during...

Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas to Co-Headline Pro-Voting Event [Video]

Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas to Co-Headline Pro-Voting Event

Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas to Co-Headline Pro-Voting Event Rock the Vote, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young voters, recently announced their first event of the summer through their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Lettering on music venue named after Edward Colston has been taken down [Video]

Lettering on music venue named after Edward Colston has been taken down

The lettering on a music venue named after controversial slave trader Edward Colston was taken down today (Mon) in the wake of protests over his legacy.Colston Hall said in 2017 that it would change..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Black Americans disproportionately die in police Taser confrontations [Video]

Black Americans disproportionately die in police Taser confrontations

When police encounters involving Tasers have turned fatal, Reuters has found black people make up a disproportionate share of those who die. Linda So reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:23Published

Tweets about this