Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe has just released her debut single, "If I'm Being Honest". While catching up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the reality star admits that the song is about her.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:28 Published 2 weeks ago Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick Tease 'Listen To Your Heart' Finale



"Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick tease what to expect from the season finale of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart". Plus, celebrity guest judges Jewel and Rita Wilson share.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:56 Published on May 15, 2020 Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Was Addicted To Valium



Kaitlyn Bristowe has been very open about her life ever since appearing on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor". Now, with her new digital series "9 To Wine," the reality star reveals her previous.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:06 Published on May 7, 2020

