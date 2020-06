Will Smith To Portray Real Live Runaway Slave in 'Emancipation' Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Will Smith has lined up his next movie role where he’ll be playing a real life runaway slave. Variety reports that the 51-year-old actor will star in Emancipation as Peter, a real-life runaway slave who fought to evade his hunters through the Louisiana swamp in his journey to join the Union army. The movie will [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this (News) Will Smith To Portray Real Life Runaway Slave in 'Emancipation' https://t.co/xopflBiG6q 2 hours ago Ella 💟 RT @JustJared: Get all the details about Will Smith's brand new role in #Emancipation https://t.co/Jkrn2p1N5A 2 hours ago JustJared.com Get all the details about Will Smith's brand new role in #Emancipation https://t.co/Jkrn2p1N5A 3 hours ago