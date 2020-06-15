Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscars Postponed to April 2021 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

E! Online Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Grab your calendar because the 2021 Oscars just got a brand new date. As has been typically the case in recent decades, the next Academy Awards were scheduled for early 2021--February...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 2021 Oscars face delay

2021 Oscars face delay 00:49

 The 2021 Academy Awards are expected to be delayed by up to eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related videos from verified sources

Oscars 2021 Ceremony Moved To April Due To Concerns Over Virus [Video]

Oscars 2021 Ceremony Moved To April Due To Concerns Over Virus

The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony. Originally planned to be held in February, they have moved the event to April. This is largely due to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
The Oscars Delayed Until April 2021 [Video]

The Oscars Delayed Until April 2021

(CNN) Film's biggest night is being rescheduled for the first time in 40 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released [Video]

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released

With massive uncertainty surrounding the film industry due to COVID-19, the Academy Awards are in jeopardy of not happening. For this list, we’re looking at the existing crop of films that have been..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Oscars 2021 Delayed By Two Months

 The 2021 Oscars have officially been delayed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The show, which was originally supposed to air on February 28, 2021, has been pushed...
Just Jared Also reported by •engadgetReutersIndependentBBC News

BAFTA Film Awards Follows Oscars' Lead by Postponing 2021 Date

 The delay announcement comes following three months of a movie industry shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has affected many countries...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.ca

Oscars Get Rescheduled For April 25 Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

 Will you watch?
Daily Caller Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caNewsday

Tweets about this