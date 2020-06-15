Global  

Madelaine Petsch Dines Out With 'Riverdale' Co-Star Cole Sprouse

Just Jared Jr Monday, 15 June 2020
Madelaine Petsch sits next to Cole Sprouse while out at a dinner with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday night (June 13). The two Riverdale stars were spotted hanging with a few other pals, including sisters Rainey and Margaret Qualley at the local restaurant. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse After dinner, [...]
