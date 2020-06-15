|
Kelly Clarkson Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Announcing Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson was reportedly not wearing her wedding ring while shooting her talk show in Los Angeles at the start of the week. The 38-year-old singing superstar’s left ring finger was bare at the studio after she returned from Montana where she had spent quarantine with her family. Fans spotted the absence of her ring [...]
