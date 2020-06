Ed Westwick's Big Surprise for Fans Is 'XOXO' Face Masks in His Chuck Bass Store Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ed Westwick teased fans this weekend with the news that he was going to make an announcement, with many thinking it would be related to Gossip Girl because of the “XOXO” messaging. The 32-year-old actor tweeted, “Got a little something for you…Tomorrow 1pm.. Hint…. xoxo.” If you’re unaware, “XOXO” was the way the character known [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this