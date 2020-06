Tessa Thompson Goes For Olympic Gold in Fencing Movie 'Balestra' Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tessa Thompson is going to make her fencing dreams come true – in her upcoming movie, Balestra. Set to star opposite Marwan Kenzari, the 36-year-old star will also be an executive producer on the movie that will be directed by Nicole Dorsey. Balestra follows a competitive fencer (Thompson) at the end of her career who [...] 👓 View full article

