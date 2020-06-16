Global  

Elle Fanning Stops By Friend's Sweet 16 Party With Sister Dakota

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Elle Fanning rocks a flowing yellow dress while leaving a friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 22-year-old The Great actress paired her look with rounded glasses, classic tennis shoes and a bold red bag. Elle was joined by her sister Dakota Fanning at the small Sweet 16 get together. PHOTOS: Check [...]
