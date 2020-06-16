Sonakshi Sinha slams 'people trying to garner publicity' from Sushant Singh Rajput's death Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Without naming anyone, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday in a social media post lashed out at "certain people trying to garner publicity" from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). The 'Dabangg' girl took to Twitter and posted a statement where she is seen urging people not to spread negativity using the death... 👓 View full article

