Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonakshi Sinha slams 'people trying to garner publicity' from Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Without naming anyone, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday in a social media post lashed out at "certain people trying to garner publicity" from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). The 'Dabangg' girl took to Twitter and posted a statement where she is seen urging people not to spread negativity using the death...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death Deepika highlights 'importance of reaching out'

Sushant Singh Rajput death Deepika highlights 'importance of reaching out' 01:47

 Actor Deepika Padukone, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Raabta" in 2017, has opened up about the necessity for people to "reach out" in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actors demise on Sunday morning.

Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai today. His family and close relatives flew down earlier in the day. Sushant's friends from the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged [Video]

Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged

Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "mentally weak" person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

'Disgusting': Without taking names, Sonakshi slams 'people trying to garner publicity' with Sushant Singh Rajput's death

 Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter page and wrote a note slamming certain people who are trying to garner publicity from Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
DNA


Tweets about this

Fly_Hightweeto

Anonymous @republic These***idiotic women slams people but never dare to speak truth.. ZAIRA WASIM who is she ?? The gir… https://t.co/HgSuDEYTpZ 6 hours ago

Swapnamailapal2

Swapna mailapalli RT @shekharmcs: Starkid surviving without talent in b'wood: Without taking names, Sonakshi slams 'people trying to garner publicity' with S… 8 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sonakshi Sinha slams 'people trying to garner publicity' from SSR's death https://t.co/TNIc0I2bwJ 9 hours ago

shekharmcs

Chandrashekhar🇮🇳 Starkid surviving without talent in b'wood: Without taking names, Sonakshi slams 'people trying to garner publicity… https://t.co/HNvtWlZet9 10 hours ago