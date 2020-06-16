Sonakshi Sinha slams 'people trying to garner publicity' from Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Without naming anyone, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday in a social media post lashed out at "certain people trying to garner publicity" from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). The 'Dabangg' girl took to Twitter and posted a statement where she is seen urging people not to spread negativity using the death...
Actor Deepika Padukone, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Raabta" in 2017, has opened up about the necessity for people to "reach out" in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actors demise on Sunday morning.
Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..
