Ron Perlman Throws Wrestling Match Challenge to Senator Ted Cruz
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The 'Hellboy' actor claims he will raise $50,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement if the politician is willing to square off with him in the ring after the two of them got into a Twitter feud.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz challenged actor Ron Perlman to a wrestling match with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. According to Business Insider, Cruz did this because Perlman called Jordan ugly. It first began with Perlman getting into a Twitter fight with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. While they went back and forth,...