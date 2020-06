Ed Westwick Addresses Backlash to Gossip Girl-Inspired Charity Announcement Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ed Westwick has a message for all you Upper East Siders. Over the weekend, the actor sent Gossip Girl fans into overdrive when he teased an announcement inspired by the show's iconic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this