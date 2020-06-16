Oscars 2021 postponed to April 25, due to COVID-19 pandemic
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its decision to postpone next years Oscars ceremony by two months. Oscars 2021 will be held on April 25, owing to the disruption in the release schedule of films all through 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eligibility period of entry for the contest has...
The organizers of the Oscars on Monday shifted the date of the 2021 movie awards ceremony. Originally planned to be held in February, they have moved the event to April. This is largely due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to Reuters. The Academy said the Oscars is the highest honors in the...
(CNN) Film's biggest night is being rescheduled for the first time in 40 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars..