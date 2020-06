The Bachelor's Nick Viall Shares Shirtless Selfies Since He's Being Dumped on TV Again Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Nick Viall is showing off his hot body on Instagram to mark the airing of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s night on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. The 39-year-old reality star was the runner-up on Kaitlyn‘s season of The Bachelorette, which marked his second time as a contestant on the series and his second time coming in [...] 👓 View full article

