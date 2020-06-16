Ellen DeGeneres, Tegan and Sara Among Stars Cheering for Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Supreme Court judges have ruled in favor of legislation that makes it illegal for an employer to terminate anyone from a job due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
