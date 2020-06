Related videos from verified sources Actor Dan Bucatinsky|Morning Blend



The star of ABC's "Baker and the Beauty" chats about tonight's season finale. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:09 Published 2 weeks ago Drone footage shows the new world record for the longest ever BUNTING



These stunning drone pictures show the new world record for the longest ever BUNTING - made of 80,0000 flags and stretching nine MILES.The massive 14.27km stretch of bunting has doubled the existing.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago The Baker and The Beauty S01E08 May I Have This Dance? - The Baker and The Beauty S01E09 You Can't Always Get What You Want - Se



The Baker and The Beauty 1x08 "May I Have This Dance?" Promo trailer - During the first hour of the two-hour season finale of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” Daniel and Noa reconnect after a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this