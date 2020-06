Vivek Oberoi: The pain in Sushant's father's eyes was unbearable Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vivek Oberoi was among few Bollywood celebrities who attended *Sushant Singh Rajput*'s last rites at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Sushant passed away on June 14, after he was found hanging at his Bandra home by his house help. The 34-year-old actor's death sent shockwaves across the tinsel town. *From Akshay Kumar* to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Fernweh taurus RT @Pratakal4Baje: @__ssheema @byunsanas If we would've take stand for vivek oberoi that time,we surely wouldnt lose sushant like this toda… 3 hours ago avijit✌ @__ssheema @byunsanas If we would've take stand for vivek oberoi that time,we surely wouldnt lose sushant like this… https://t.co/mbWy7UlbUO 3 hours ago Arjun.. All nobodies attended Sushant’s funeral...Shraddha Kapoor was the only established star name who was present. Baaki… https://t.co/injJPmS0Ze 11 hours ago Shweta @ind_Cyborg Yes Salman khan tried to do same with Vivek Oberoi.. that's why he was present at Sushant's funeral ..… https://t.co/psdf4xO1gC 12 hours ago