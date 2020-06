Sanjay Gupta on teaming up with Akshay Kumar Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sanjay Gupta has refuted reports or working with Akshay Kumar. he reportedly said that the news about them teaming up sounds mind-blowing but unfortunately, there’s nothing like that. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this