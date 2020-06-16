Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Father's Day 2020: Top gifts for dad

Express and Star Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Father's Day is almost here - and whether the dad you're buying for is young or old, a DIY fan, couch potato, sporty, or into fashion or booze, we've got you sorted with our bumper gift guide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Tech Gift Ideas For Father's Day

Tech Gift Ideas For Father's Day 01:30

 Father's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to get a gift if you haven't already. C-NET's Kara Tsuboi has some tech gifts ideas for dad (1:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 13, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad [Video]

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad

9 Hilarious Quotes About Being a Dad Ray Romano Seth Meyers Taye Diggs Justin Timberlake Michael Ian Black Lin Manuel Miranda Jim Gaffigan Jerry Seinfeld Conan O’Brien Happy Father's Day!

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Mom to Mom: Father’s Day Gift [Video]

Mom to Mom: Father’s Day Gift

Father’s Day is almost here. Today on Mom to Mom, we’re going to show you a fun and creative way to make something for dad that he’s going to love.

Credit: WXXVPublished
TECH BYTE: Affordable Father's Day Gifts [Video]

TECH BYTE: Affordable Father's Day Gifts

Your dad deserves the best tech he can get, without you breaking the bank. In this segment of Tech Bytem Emily Cassulo looks at some affordable gifts you can get for him for Father's Day.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Related news from verified sources

9to5Toys Father’s Day Gift Guide: Ideas for Dad at all price points

 Father’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re bumbling around unsure of what to get your dad this year, consider our 2020 gift guide that’s filled with...
9to5Toys

The best Father's Day gifts for dads just getting into tech

The best Father's Day gifts for dads just getting into tech   · Father's Day 2020 is on Sunday, June 21, and there's still time left to grab the dad in your life a sweet gift. · Being the tech experts at Insider...
Business Insider

Give Dad the Gift of Health

 Go beyond the traditional Father's Day gifts this year, foregoing the tie, shirt, and cologne. Instead, make an investment in dad's well-being by presenting him...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

ezpzmealz

EZPZMealznTravelz RT @LauraT_Funk: My husband put together an excellent list of Father's Day gift ideas that I know every dad will want! Check them out: htt… 10 seconds ago

mf_louuu

Sunnyyy Mf Louuu 💋👑 i got him one of his gifts for father’s day, just need one more thing 😌 1 minute ago

brennan_keough

Brennan Keough RT @trymystery: We’re continuing to spread the love to small businesses with our Father’s Day boxes, curated with gifts to make every dad f… 2 minutes ago

GiftAmerican

AmericanGiftBaskets Show Dad your appreciation and by sending him a memorable Father’s Day gift basket. Make his day extra special wit… https://t.co/K0rEzN5nxx 3 minutes ago

snche0

Sonah Me ordering my dad all these Father’s Day gifts https://t.co/Q10GTUYiF2 6 minutes ago

Squidneyola

Chicken Tender Wife 👶🏽 Jew accidentally opened one of us Father’s Day gifts 😭 I’m still putting it in the giftbag and he better act surprised 😂 7 minutes ago

jruthkelly

J. Ruth Kelly Father’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Gifts for Dad https://t.co/L4MYNWlhKP via… https://t.co/XPquw4jtsB 8 minutes ago

boboblarrrrr

GC.FD RT @JustSabina23: 21st of June i.e Next week Sunday is Father's day. It's not next week Sunday, you'll now post "oh! So today's Father's… 9 minutes ago