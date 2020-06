Related videos from verified sources Neetu Kapoor shares throwback picture with her family



Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture with her family on Instagram. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:51 Published on May 19, 2020 Sonam Kapoor shares throwback picture, says 'I want to break free'



Actress Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media. The diva on Friday shared a beautiful throwback picture on Instagram from one of her photoshoots. #Sonamkapoor Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:50 Published on May 15, 2020 CANNES 2020 Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Looks and Behind The Scene Preparations



The 73rd Cannes Film Festival 2020 has been called off by the organisers but Sonam Kapoor who's been a regular on the red carpet can't get over the news. She shared some behind the scene stories from.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:35 Published on April 20, 2020

Tweets about this MG Dumasia Sonam Kapoor shares a perfect family portrait https://t.co/z2pRNdWrw9 5 minutes ago