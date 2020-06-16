Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saif Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I knew him, shot with him, it's just awful

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the television and Bollywood industry shocked. Condolences flooded the social media, *and his co-stars, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor*, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon paid their last respects.

Now Saif Ali Khan has spoken to *Times of India* and talked about this heartbreaking piece of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla 01:24

 Former IPL Chairman and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla reacted on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. He said that his demise comes as a shock to the industry.

Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai today. His family and close relatives flew down earlier in the day. Sushant's friends from the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged [Video]

Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged

Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "mentally weak" person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan slams Bollywood for pretending to show that they cared for Sushant Singh Rajput

 'You have come across this as an opportunity to take a shot at somebody, and you're taking a shot,' he stated.
Bollywood Life

Sara posts rare pic of Sushant Singh Rajput

 Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput as her hero in ‘Kedarnath’. The duo made for an adorable onscreen couple and were even...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Sumpankajs

Er.Pankaj Singh RT @htTweets: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for #SushantSinghRajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’… 7 seconds ago

Rita_Blogs

Rita RT @waglenikhil: Saif Ali Khan Calls Out Bollywood’s ‘Hypocrisy’ on Sushant’s Death https://t.co/tflEluAXgy 17 seconds ago

aishnagarg

Aishna Garg RT @pinkvilla: #SaifAliKhan on Bollywood outpouring love for #SushantSinghRajput: To pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocris… 24 seconds ago

SanjayY20741163

Sanjay ( Akkians ) RT @Koimoi: Saif Ali Khan On Bollywood’s Hypocrisy Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: “That’s An Insult To The Dead” #SaifAliKhan #Sushant… 1 minute ago

utkarshvats007

utkarsh RT @htTweets: "But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an i… 1 minute ago

ZaAkaash

AkAsh MiLAN SiNhA RT @iPriyanka_S: Film journalists busy calling out Bollywood's nepotistic culture forget that they would obsess over a Sara Ali Khan and ov… 1 minute ago

ManveerChoudhry

Manveer Choudhary RT @shuklamit: 'O Captain, My Captain.' I respected you for your work always, and with the way you answered during these tough times for B… 2 minutes ago

RetardedHurt

Dewang Ganatra RT @bollywood_life: Saif Ali Khan slams Bollywood for pretending to show that they cared for Sushant Singh Rajput #SaifAliKhan #SushantSi… 2 minutes ago