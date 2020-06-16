Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar under fire for their condolence posts for Sushant Singh Rajput

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt faced flak on social media for their condolence post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens slammed them for their 'hypocrisy'.

The filmmaker wrote that the actor's death is a "wake-up call" for him. He blamed himself for not being in touch with Rajput. KJo wrote, "I felt at times that you may have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered: Pappu Yadav demands CBI enquiry 01:22

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Jan Adhikar Party (L) chief Pappu Yadav visited his parental home in Patna and met his family members. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the...

Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai today. His family and close relatives flew down earlier in the day. Sushant's friends from the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged [Video]

Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged

Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "mentally weak" person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Swara calls netizens ‘hypocrite’

 Bollywood expressed grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar sharing heart-warming posts for the late actor. However several...
IndiaTimes

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Fans slam Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar for 'fake drama' after the actor's shocking demise

 Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Fans slam Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar for their wave of sympathy after the actor's death, say, they never appreciated him when he...
Bollywood Life

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for not giving the actor his dues; says, 'Ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!'

 Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Salman...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

adnanraza_

Adnan Raza RT @_sayema: So trolling Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor for Sushant Singh’s death is good for their mental health? Such hypocrites! 4 seconds ago

majumder_tanaya

Tanaya Majumder RT @p_palak04: Karan Johar , alia bhatt other star kids and famous actor like sharukh Khan and Salman Khan are the greatest example of nep… 11 seconds ago

p_palak04

Palak Pareek Karan Johar , alia bhatt other star kids and famous actor like sharukh Khan and Salman Khan are the greatest examp… https://t.co/boVTvsnA0A 3 minutes ago

pratikshakayy

pratiksha This is a wake up call for everyone! People need to stop watching Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt! There are so many bet… https://t.co/ufa559zAnZ 3 minutes ago

saySaffron

Reclaim Hindu Rights in WB | HINDU🕉|क्षत्रिय |TPN RT @shimonasiamwala: #boycottbollywood #Kangana #SushantSinghRajput Alia Bhatt , Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar should be ashamed of themselves… 3 minutes ago

MonsieurMFK

M Faheem Khan Ⓡ @Real__Akash @sonamakapoor Ye aur alia bhatt dono ek hi category ki hai Brainless and their master is Karan johar !… https://t.co/DX8EWavon3 5 minutes ago

RaziaMashkoor

Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ रज़िया मशकूर Sushant Singh Rajput death: Twitter lashes out at Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for ‘fake tears’ https://t.co/EjapmDh0Wj 5 minutes ago

akshay43029844

akshay RT @vikasyadav_10: @sonamakapoor Not this time Sonam.This will not stay quiet.Karan Johar on his show has put him down so many times.Alia B… 7 minutes ago