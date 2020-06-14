Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparks debate on nepotism in Bollywood, Karan Johar, Alia at centre of social media focus

Indian Express Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes 03:41

 Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder. Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors. 'Baseless social media trolling affects not just me but even my family', says actor Divyanka Tripathi. Senior...

Related videos from verified sources

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle [Video]

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. His mortal remains were brought to a hospital from his Mumbai residence. While talking to ANI, one of Sushant's relative at actor's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP [Video]

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise [Video]

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar under fire for their condolence posts for Sushant Singh Rajput

 Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt faced flak on social media for their condolence post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens slammed them for their 'hypocrisy'. The...
Mid-Day

Swara calls netizens ‘hypocrite’

 Bollywood expressed grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar sharing heart-warming posts for the late actor. However several...
IndiaTimes

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for not giving the actor his dues; says, 'Ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!'

 Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Salman...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

IcyDaisySuma

💕 𝕾𝖚𝖒𝖎💕🇮🇳 RT @ZoomTV: #SushantSinghRajput's suicide has brought the nepotism debate back in the spotlight #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #DilBechara… 4 seconds ago

aditya1402d

Aditya RT @OpIndia_com: Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers h… 6 seconds ago

Wikiinsight

WikiInsight.com RT @OpIndia_com: "There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent": Dabangg director Abhinav K… 7 seconds ago

parthodas

Partho Das RT @AsYouNotWish: This is getting sadder and sadder. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law passes away in Bihar, she was inconsolable after… 11 seconds ago

Jaspal13649680

Jaspal RT @republic: Vivek Oberoi shares pain of #SushantSinghRajput's death, terms it industry's wake-up call https://t.co/kD6uiU9daA 12 seconds ago

viveksekhar1

Vüvke RT @KomalNahta: EXPOSED: The games TV news channels are playing after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide! They are using his death to increase… 18 seconds ago

khanhannan25

Hannan khan RT @ISUnet: We @isunet are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor @itsSSR Mr Singh Rajput was a beli… 20 seconds ago

PradeepHRx

💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @Spotboye: Fans call for justice for #SushantSinghRajput and ask @shekharkapur to name people from the industry who let him down. Full r… 28 seconds ago