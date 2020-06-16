Chantelle Houghton nearly killed her fiance Michael Strutt with a chicken salad

The Sun TV Chantelle Houghton nearly killed new fiance Michael on their first date when he choked on her chicken salad https://t.co/3MYOVYjHX3 7 hours ago

The Irish Sun Chantelle Houghton nearly killed new fiance Michael on their first date when he choked on her chicken salad https://t.co/Kq2BP7jtT3 15 hours ago