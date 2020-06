Related videos from verified sources 'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A



'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A-Lister Instagram Accounts & More | THR News Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago Kaitlyn Bristowe On Clare Crawley's Season Of 'The Bachelorette', Self-Isolation



Although Clare Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette" has been put on hold, "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe shares why she's so excited Crawley is the new leading lady of the franchise. Plus, she.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:10 Published on April 28, 2020

Tweets about this