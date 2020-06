Related videos from verified sources Controversial moment Madison Beer appears to be using Black Lives Matter as publicity photo-op



This is the controversial moment pop singer Madison Beer appears to be using Black Lives Matter as publicity photo-op in West Hollywood, California on Monday (June 1). Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this presshub_us Madison Beer [ foxnews] #Madison Beer apologizes for saying she 'romanticizes' controversial novel ‘Lolita’: ‘I m… https://t.co/VAqJjxiABn 1 hour ago Doveish "Madison Beer apologizes for saying she 'romanticizes' controversial novel ‘Lolita’: ‘I misspoke’" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/v5IunP3Uo5 1 hour ago