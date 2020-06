Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Confirm Romance with Passionate Kiss Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There are new photos of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together and it seems they’re definitely romantically involved! After Megan‘s split from Brian Austin Green, she was rumored to be dating Machine Gun Kelly. Brian, however, insisted that Megan and MGK were just friends. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox Now, [...] 👓 View full article