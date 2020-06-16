Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Superhero & It's Not Captain America!
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Chris Evans made a surprise reveal about who his favorite Marvel superhero actually is! “I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero,” Chris apparently told SCMP, via ComicBook.com. “I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next.” “But [...]
Chris Evans who is famous for playing Steve Rogers or Captain America turns 39 on 13th June. His work in the Marvel film series established him as one of the highest paid actors in the world.
#ChrisEvans #CelebrityBirthday #CaptainAmerica