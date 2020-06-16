Global  

Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Superhero & It's Not Captain America!

Just Jared Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Chris Evans made a surprise reveal about who his favorite Marvel superhero actually is! “I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero,” Chris apparently told SCMP, via ComicBook.com. “I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next.” “But [...]
