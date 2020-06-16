Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FWICE thank Western India Film Producers Association for helping them during COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
On behalf of all the workers and technicians of the 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the media and entertainment Industry, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) of the Media and Entertainment Industry are thankful to the Western India Film Producers Association and all its committee members...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Cobra found coiled around landing gear of parked aircraft in western India

Cobra found coiled around landing gear of parked aircraft in western India 01:34

 Officials have rescued a cobra snake wrapped around landing gear between the tires of a parked aircraft in Gujarat, western India. The incident took place at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Hansol, 9 kilometers north of central Ahmedabad, on June 15. Airport personnel spotted...

Related videos from verified sources

Forest officials use ladder to rescue leopard stranded in well in western India [Video]

Forest officials use ladder to rescue leopard stranded in well in western India

Following a three-hour-long operation, forest department officials in western India managed to rescue a leopard that fell into a well by lowering down a ladder for it to climb.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Shocking moment herd of cattle swept away by rising water level in western India [Video]

Shocking moment herd of cattle swept away by rising water level in western India

In a shocking incident, a herd of cattle has been swept away by the rainwater in western India. The visual came out of Mahuva town in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat on June 7. According to reports,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Sona Mohapatra- 'Film Music Has Died In India In Last Few Years' [Video]

Sona Mohapatra- 'Film Music Has Died In India In Last Few Years'

Sona Mohapatra- 'Film Music Has Died In India In Last Few Years'

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:18Published

Related news from verified sources

FWICE thanks the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association for helping them during COVID-19

 On behalf of all the workers and technicians of the 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the media and entertainment industry, the Federation of...
Mid-Day

FWICE thanks Indian Film & TV Producers Council for helping them during COVID-19

 The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) along with all the members of its affiliated 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the...
Mid-Day

FWICE and its 5 lakh members thank Producers Guild of India for helping them during COVID-19

 The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and its worker's body of 5 lakh members are thankful to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) for their...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this