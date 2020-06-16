Global  

Lil Wayne Bounces Back From Breakup W/ Another Plus-Size Vixen Model: “Something Special Happened”

SOHH Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Lil Wayne Bounces Back From Breakup W/ Another Plus-Size Vixen Model: “Something Special Happened”Young Money boss Lil Wayne seems to have found a new flame. Just weeks after his split from rumored fiancée and Australian model La’tecia Thomas, he’s appeared posted up alongside a new woman. Wayne x Denise Plus-size model Denise Bidot went to her Instagram Story recently with a series of three pictures boo’d up next […]

