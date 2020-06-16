Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC



Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research. Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago

These are the top signs you're becoming your father



You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago