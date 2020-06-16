Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poll: Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been In 50 Years

cbs4.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
America is full of a bunch of unhappy people. According to a new poll, Americans haven't been this unhappy in 50 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Poll: Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been In 50 Years

Poll: Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been In 50 Years 00:28

 America is full of a bunch of unhappy people. According to a new poll, Americans haven't been this unhappy in 50 years. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC [Video]

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC

Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research. Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
These are the top signs you're becoming your father [Video]

These are the top signs you're becoming your father

 You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously [Video]

This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously

The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research.A brand new survey of 2,000 American respondents found, when including decisions such as getting coffee,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years

 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Spoiler alert: 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News

Tweets about this

Legallyfit30

Wen RT @NBCNews: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years, poll finds. https://t.co/XTmXf5LUAP 2 seconds ago

pattmlatimes

patt morrison RT @cmarinucci: Poll: "Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years,'' via @AP https://t.co/XRHF1kEIN1 19 seconds ago

Jim_B60

james brege RT @rxjef77: Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Spoiler alert: 2020 has been rough on… 22 seconds ago

ranmah

Brian S. Mah Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years (from @AP) https://t.co/l842cbHaLX 26 seconds ago

Mbusby4Mark

DashBuzzRock Maybe Trump was right. We are tired of winning It’s been one thing after another': Americans are unhappiest they’v… https://t.co/vu7WoZmgGk 28 seconds ago

artlv2190

Alicia RT @NBCLA: Americans Are the Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years, Poll Finds https://t.co/mqxKLgTVBN 45 seconds ago

AnthonyQuintano

anthonyquintano Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years, poll finds https://t.co/n6ces0Dx7e via @nbcnews 1 minute ago

tabatt13

David A. Martinez No***captain obvious! Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years https://t.co/QXtY7PhhLY 2 minutes ago