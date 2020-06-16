Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK Drop Trippy New Video For 'Sour Candy' - Watch Now! Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK have just debuted the official lyric video for their hot collab, “Sour Candy”. Speaking with TVGroove earlier this week, the -year-old singer opened up about teaming up with the KPop group on the track. “I called Blackpink first to suggest working together,” Gaga says. “The Blackpink members were happy and showed [...] 👓 View full article

