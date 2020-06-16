Rick Wilson Owned by Domino’s Pizza During Twitter Spat Over Kayleigh McEnany

Global  

Mediaite Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Rick Wilson Owned by Domino’s Pizza During Twitter Spat Over Kayleigh McEnanyFormer Republican strategist Rick Wilson received a social media beat down from Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday after he attacked the chain for a Twitter interaction it had with current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she was just 24 years old. In November 2012, McEnany tweeted, “FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any […]
