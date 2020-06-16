Rick Wilson Owned by Domino’s Pizza During Twitter Spat Over Kayleigh McEnany Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson received a social media beat down from Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday after he attacked the chain for a Twitter interaction it had with current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she was just 24 years old. In November 2012, McEnany tweeted, “FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any […] Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson received a social media beat down from Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday after he attacked the chain for a Twitter interaction it had with current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when she was just 24 years old. In November 2012, McEnany tweeted, “FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump Tweet About Injured 75-Year-Old



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Trump after he floated a baseless conspiracy theory in one of his tweets. The president commented on an incident involving Martin.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published 5 days ago White House: 'Stop vilifying our officers'



Asked about President Donald Trump's tweet claiming the elderly man pushed to the ground last week in Buffalo, New York, by police may be a member of ANTIFA, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 6 days ago Kayleigh McEnany Tangles With AOC On Twitter



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got into a Twitter tangle with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this