Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The CW Releases Statement On Zero Tolerance For Racism & More On Social Media

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The CW is taking a zero tolerance stance on racist, misogynistic, or hateful comments towards the LGBTQ+ community. The network, which is home to many hit shows including Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale and more, released a new statement across all of it’s social media pages, including the separate show accounts. “Words matter. So does action. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Doug Gottlieb: Cam Newton seems like he wants to be more of a social media star than an NFL star

Doug Gottlieb: Cam Newton seems like he wants to be more of a social media star than an NFL star 06:13

 Cam Newton recently posted another workout video to his Instagram and Doug Gottlieb has some thoughts on it. Hear why Doug thinks Cam seems like he's more interested in being a social media star than being a star QB in the NFL.

Related videos from verified sources

First Media SLAMMED for Whitewashing, Racist Remarks, and Sexual Allegations from Former Employees [Video]

First Media SLAMMED for Whitewashing, Racist Remarks, and Sexual Allegations from Former Employees

The large media group that owns channels like SoYummy, Blusher and more has been slammed for a whitewashed photo that was exposed from former employees. The incident has brought up allegations from..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:01Published
Face mask vending machines in use at shopping malls in Thailand [Video]

Face mask vending machines in use at shopping malls in Thailand

Footage shows a face mask vending machine in operation at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. The kiosk has been installed at the luxury outlet iconSiam in response to coronavirus guidelines being..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
Thailand's Chatuchak market re-opens as country eases coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Thailand's Chatuchak market re-opens as country eases coronavirus restrictions

Thailand's most well-known markets has re-opened as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Chatuchak Weekend Market - one of the biggest and once the busiest in the world - was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published

Tweets about this