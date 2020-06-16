Global  

Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Those Who Criticize Her for Having a Nanny

Just Jared Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Hilaria Baldwin – the wife of Alec Baldwin – is responding to those who criticize her for choosing to have a nanny help with their four kids: Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 3½, Rafael, 5 and Carmen, 6. The 36-year-old fitness instructor, who is currently pregnant, went on her podcast to discuss having help. “It’s so interesting [...]
