Ruby Rose Has Designed a Rainbow Crocs Shoe for Pride Month!
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Ruby Rose has teamed up with Crocs to launch a new collaboration for Pride Month! The shoe brand has launched the “Just Love” shoe, which was designed exclusively by Ruby. These Crocs Classic Bae Clogs feature a marbled treatment unique to every shoe with all the colors of the rainbow and distinctive Pride laces to [...]
