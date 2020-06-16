Global  

Ruby Rose Has Designed a Rainbow Crocs Shoe for Pride Month!

Just Jared Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Ruby Rose has teamed up with Crocs to launch a new collaboration for Pride Month! The shoe brand has launched the “Just Love” shoe, which was designed exclusively by Ruby. These Crocs Classic Bae Clogs feature a marbled treatment unique to every shoe with all the colors of the rainbow and distinctive Pride laces to [...]
